Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 6,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 365,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.