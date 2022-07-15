Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.62.

MEOH stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

