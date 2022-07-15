MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

NYSE MET opened at $57.91 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.