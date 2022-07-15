MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MET. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 182,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

