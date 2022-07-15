MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,418.51 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $151,418.51 and approximately $47.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00069249 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,792,732 coins and its circulating supply is 166,490,804 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

