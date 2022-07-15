Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $61.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $60.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,744 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 631.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 551,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

