Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Micron Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MICR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.