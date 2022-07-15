Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $60.77 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Hedge Fund Trading

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,695,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700,826 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 88.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,029,000 after purchasing an additional 916,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 873,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.