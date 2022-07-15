Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

