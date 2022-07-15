Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 6%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 22,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,727,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $737,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,747.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Insiders own 31.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

