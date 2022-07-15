Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 1.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.05. 41,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 73,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Truex bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

