MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of MLKN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $68,747,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

