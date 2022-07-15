MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.47 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00009023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $830.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00210101 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00654735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,850,336 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

