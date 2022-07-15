Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POLY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,325,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,222,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

