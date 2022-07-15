Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $210,000 in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWIN. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 592,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 966,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 203,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWIN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

