Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.81 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

