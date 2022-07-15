Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Trims Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.14 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.