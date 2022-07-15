Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 311 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

MAB stock opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.95. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 158.80 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.80 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £959.99 million and a P/E ratio of 535.67.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

