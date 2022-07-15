Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

