MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
MOBOX Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
