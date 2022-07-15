Monavale 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.77 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 125.2% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $1,231.27 or 0.05907924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $3.77 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00247376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001990 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

