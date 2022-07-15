Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $11,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 134,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

