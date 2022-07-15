Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. 7,230,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

