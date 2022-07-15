Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $8.58 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $18,831.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00664176 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

