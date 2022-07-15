Morgan Stanley Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

