Morgan Stanley Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $45.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
BFH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of BFH stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.
Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
