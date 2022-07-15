Morgan Stanley Cuts Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 260

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 300 to CHF 260 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHNGY. HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.2 %

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,036. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

