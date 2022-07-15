Morgan Stanley Cuts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $77.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Shares of SI stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

