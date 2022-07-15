Morgan Stanley Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $120.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.45. 82,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

