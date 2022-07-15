Morgan Stanley Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

