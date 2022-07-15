Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,888,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,459,000 after acquiring an additional 441,631 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 383,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 217,635 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $7,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

