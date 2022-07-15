Morgan Stanley Trims Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Target Price to $10.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,822. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 21.37. The company has a market cap of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $45,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,902.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $45,773.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 730,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,902.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,522 shares of company stock valued at $198,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 795,708 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Articles

