Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.