Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Up 116.7% in June

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,598,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACA stock remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626. Moringa Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

