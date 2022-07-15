Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 173,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,607. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

