Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,452. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

