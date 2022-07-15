Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.50. 14,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

