Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13,583.69

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £135.84 ($161.56) and traded as low as £130 ($154.61). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136 ($161.75), with a volume of 462 shares.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of £135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of £136.62.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 250 ($2.97) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.