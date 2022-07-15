Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Up 542.4% in June

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 542.4% from the June 15th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Moving iMage Technologies

In other Moving iMage Technologies news, CEO Philip L. Rafnson acquired 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Shares of MITQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,209. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.31.

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.