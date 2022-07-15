MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $493.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.71.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $410.11 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.23. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,553,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.