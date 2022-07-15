mStable USD Trading Down 0.5% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.77 million and $13,498.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.19 or 0.99782021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.