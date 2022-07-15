MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY opened at C$54.60 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.