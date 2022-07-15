Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Reduced by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 647,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

