Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Stock Price Up 6%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 1,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

