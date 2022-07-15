Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

