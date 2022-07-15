MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $12.64. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 238,890 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

