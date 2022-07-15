Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $422,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $189,230.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

