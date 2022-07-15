Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 10%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.99. 114,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 89,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Down 12.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.