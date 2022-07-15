NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NantHealth stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,247. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

