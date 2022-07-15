Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $204.15 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

